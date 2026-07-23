Asia’s Young Korfball4 Stars Set to Battle in Bangkok! – Daily Updates

The countdown is over! From 26 to 31 July 2026, the vibrant city of Bangkok will play host to the IKF U19/U16/U14 Asia Korfball4 Championships 2026, bringing together the brightest young talent from across the continent for six days of fast-paced, thrilling korfball action.

This prestigious youth championship is expected to showcase the future stars of Asian korfball as teams compete in three age categories — U19, U16, and U14 — in the exciting Korfball4 format. With skill, speed, and team spirit on full display, fans are in for some spectacular matches.

With strong contenders from across the region, intense rivalries and surprise performances are guaranteed.

*NOTE: You can check the daily updates, results and best images at the end of this post.

Match Schedule

The preliminary stage will be played in a single round-robin format. At the end of the preliminary round, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, with 1st place facing 4th place and 2nd place facing 3rd place. The winners of the semi-finals will then compete in the championship final.

Where to Watch – Live Streams

All fans around the world will be able to catch every moment live and for free on YouTube — simply head over to youtube.com/ikfchannel and stay tuned for the full match schedule.

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

Whether you’re a dedicated korfball supporter, a newcomer to the sport, or just love watching high-level youth competition, this is an event you don’t want to miss. Let the games begin!

Stay tuned for daily updates, highlights, and results on IKF Asia profiles on Facebook, Instagram and X. Who will take home the Asian titles? The stage is set — now it’s time for the action!

Full event info: korfball.sport/?p=44675

IKF Asia on Social Media

► instagram.com/ikfasia

► facebook.com/ikfasia

► x.com/AsiaIKF

Day 5 Results & 1 Korf Final Standings

Day 5 Images

Photos by Sukrit Naemkhong & Jirayu Nongphong.

Day 4 Results & Standings

Day 4 Images

Photos by Sukrit Naemkhong & Jirayu Nongphong.

Day 3 Results & Standings

Day 3 Images

Photos by Sukrit Naemkhong & Jirayu Nongphong.

Day 2 Results & Standings

Day 2 Images

Photos by Sukrit Naemkhong & Jirayu Nongphong.

Day 1 Results & Standings

Day 1 Images

Photos by Sukrit Naemkhong & Jirayu Nongphong.