Australia Crowned 2025 IKF Oceania Korfball Champions

Australia beat New Zealand in the final and decisive third match to win the IKF Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 that took place from 19 to 21 September in Bacchus Marsh (Melbourne, Australia).

This event was hosted by the Australian Korfball Association, with the New Zealand and Australia national teams competing for this continental trophy. Three exciting days, in which the Kiwis started leading the series 0-1 after scoring a winning golden goal in the 1st match (16-17). The host team was confident that this situation could be reversed, and they showed it by winning the 2nd duel (22-15) and making the last encounter the decisive one.

This 3rd and final game was very tight during the 1st half, but in the 3rd quarter, the Australians were able to gain a comfortable advantage, increasing their scoring percentage, which allowed them to play comfortably and give no options of a comeback to its rival (18-10). In the end, 1-2 in favor of Australia that raised this 2025 Oceania trophy.

Katelyn Louise Huata-Chapman from New Zealand was the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals, followed by her teammate Per Tonascia, with 11 goals, the same as Darian Huddleston and Jessica Phillips from Australia.

IKF AOK 2025 Results & Streams

IKF AOK 2025

19 Sept – AUS 16-17 NZL (GG) | Live Stream | Live statistics

20 Sept – AUS 22-15 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics

21 Sept – AUS 18-10 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics

All fans around the world could watch and follow this tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/@ikfoceania (with live results, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as some highlights and images on social media on the hashtags #okc and #korfball.

AOKC Live streams playlist

AUSTRALIAN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT TOURNAMENT

In parallel to this Oceania championship, the development teams of both countries also played their own youth tournament, which ended 1-2 in favor of NZL. But most importantly, it was a fantastic occasion to keep developing and improving the level of all these young players, who are the future stars that will lead their national squads in the next years.

16 NZL Dev. | Stream

20 Sept – AUS Dev. 11-20 NZL Dev. | Stream

21 Sept – AUS Dev. 14-9 NZL Dev. | Stream 19 Sept – AUS Dev. 10-. |20 Sept – AUS Dev. 11-21 Sept –-9 NZL Dev. |

