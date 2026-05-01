Bangkok is hosting the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2026 from 2-3 May

Ten teams from three different continents are taking part in this year’s IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2026. The city of Bangkok in Thailand hosts this event from 2 to 3 May 2026.

Exciting games ahead to earn points for the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking and for a place on this Asiatic beach korfball podium. Will Chinese Taipei repeat as the reigning champion?

This event, hosted by the Korfball Association of Thailand in collaboration with IKF Asia and the IKF, is the first of the five continental IKF BKWC events scheduled for this 2026. Don’t miss it!

As usual, all fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …).

Daily image galleries and results are available on our @BeachKorfball social media profiles and at the end of this post.

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

Match schedule, results and rankings after Day 1

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …).

Stay Connected on Social Media – Join the conversation using hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball to catch the best images, clips, and highlights from the championship.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official main IKF profiles (see below):

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

Website: www.beachkorfball.sport

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► x.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Day 1 Evening Results (updating)

Day 1 Morning Results

Day 1 Evening Images

Photos by Chalermsak Panichpattanakij. You can see the full galleries on facebook.com/BeachKorfball

Day 1 Morning Images

Photos by Chalermsak Panichpattanakij. You can see the full galleries on facebook.com/BeachKorfball