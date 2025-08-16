Beach Korfball at The World Games – Day 1 Recap & Day 2 Preview

Day 2 Update

The second day of Beach Korfball action at The World Games 2025 is well underway at Xinglong Lake Beach Arena in Chengdu, China — and the excitement is building as the quarter-finalists are now confirmed!

Morning Session Results – Saturday, 16 August

POL 5–16 NED

TPE 7–4 HUN

CHN 18–6 USA

BEL 15–3 AUS

These results complete the group stage and lock in the teams advancing to the Quarter-Finals this evening.

Quarter-Final Line-Up

QF1: NED vs USA

QF2: TPE vs AUS

QF3: CHN vs BEL

QF4: HUN vs POL

The winners of tonight’s quarter-finals will move on to tomorrow afternoon’s semi-finals, while the defeated teams will continue into placement matches.

The Road Ahead

With the semi-finals just around the corner, we’re approaching the business end of the competition. The top teams are hitting peak form, and the intensity on the sand is rising with every match. Who will make it through to the final four and keep their gold medal dreams alive?

Stay tuned and follow all the action live on The World Games website and apps!

Day 1 Recap & Day 2 Preview

Beach Korfball has arrived at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, and the opening day at Xinglong Lake Beach Arena gave fans plenty to enjoy. Fast matches, spectacular goals, and lots of drama made the debut of the sport at The World Games one to remember.

What happened on Day 1

The Netherlands showed why they are favourites, beating Australia 18-0 before winning a key match against Belgium 11-4.

Belgium had earlier produced one of the standout results of the day, defeating Poland 16-6. The margin came as a surprise to many, given Poland’s experience and the fact they were World Beach Korfball Champions in 2022. That win leaves Belgium in a strong position going into the second day.

In Group B, Chinese Taipei looked sharp from the start. They defeated the USA 8-5 and then comfortably beat hosts China 14-3 to finish the day unbeaten. The USA recovered from their opening loss by edging Hungary 8-7 in one of the closest games of the day.

Hungary picked up their first win against China, who had the support of the home crowd but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Day 1 standings

Group A

Netherlands – 2 wins, 0 losses – 6 points

Belgium – 1 win, 1 loss – 3 points

Poland – 1 win, 1 loss – 3 points

Australia – 0 wins, 2 losses – 0 points

Group B

Chinese Taipei – 2 wins, 0 losses – 6 points

Hungary – 1 win, 1 loss – 4 points

USA – 1 win, 1 loss – 2 points

China – 0 wins, 2 losses – 0 points

What’s next on Day 2

Saturday will decide who reaches the semi-finals. Big games include Poland vs Netherlands and Chinese Taipei vs Hungary, before the evening quarter-finals. With the medal matches tomorrow, every point today will matter.

Follow the action

Fans can follow everything on our social media channels, where we share match recaps, interviews, highlights and the best goals of the day.

All games are streamed live and free at live.theworldgames.org and on The World Games Live app, available on both iOS and Android.

Check back later today for the evening results and the full picture heading into finals day.