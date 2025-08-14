Beach Korfball Set for Historic Debut at The World Games in Chengdu

Tomorrow, Beach Korfball will make its first-ever appearance at The World Games. For the next three days, the Xinglong Lake Beach Arena in Chengdu, China, will host fast-paced matches, dramatic finishes, and the crowning of the very first Beach Korfball World Games champions.

This is a special moment for the sport. Korfball has been part of The World Games since 1985, but 2025 marks the debut of the beach format on this stage. The shorter games, quick changes of possession, and spectacular goals promise to bring a new kind of excitement to fans both in the arena and watching around the world.

Two Days of Pool Action

The competition starts with two full days of pool matches. Ten national teams are divided into two groups:

Group A

🇵🇱 Poland

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇧🇪 Belgium

🇦🇺 Australia

Group B

🇹🇼 Chinese Taipei

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇺🇸 United States

🇨🇳 China

Day one begins at 14:30 local time with Poland vs Belgium, followed by matches featuring every team. The evening session will see more big clashes, including the Netherlands against Belgium and China against Chinese Taipei.

Day two will complete the group stage before moving into the quarter-finals.

Finals on Sunday

The medal matches will take place on Sunday, 17 August. The final is scheduled for 13:20 local time, when the first Beach Korfball World Games champions will be crowned.

Follow the Action

Fans can follow every match live on The World Games website and app. Whether you are watching from the stands in Chengdu or from home, this is your chance to witness history in the making.