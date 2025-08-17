Beach Korfball The World Games 2025 – Final Day Arrives

Morning Session Complete

he Beach Korfball finals at the Xinglong Lake Beach Arena are heating up, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. This morning’s semi-final showdowns are now in the books, and the pathway to the podium is shaping up with intense, edge-of-your-seat action.

Morning Results:

As a result:

Final (Gold Medal Match) will be Netherlands vs Chinese Taipei.

Bronze Medal Match will feature Hungary vs Belgium.

5th Place Play-Off: China vs Poland.

7th Place Play-Off: USA vs Australia.

What’s Next:

The afternoon holds the placement battles that will determine the final standings—from 8th place all the way up to the gold medal match.

Final Day Arrives

Sunday, 17 August 2025 – After two intense days of thrilling action at the Xinglong Lake Beach Arena, the Beach Korfball competition at The World Games 2025 has reached its final day. Today, the medals will be decided.

The morning session will feature the eagerly anticipated semi-finals, before the afternoon session deliver the placing matches, culminating in the battle for bronze and the all-important gold medal final.

Fans around the world can look forward to a dramatic conclusion to what has already been an unforgettable showcase of beach korfball, filled with high-level skill, athleticism, and passion.

Quarter Final Action Recap

The quarter finals delivered drama, excitement, and plenty of highlights as teams fought for their place in today’s semi-finals.

Netherlands vs USA

The Netherlands came out strong, opening with an early two-pointer to take a 2-0 lead. The USA quickly responded, levelling the score at 2-2 with over four minutes to play in the first quarter. The Dutch struck twice to regain the advantage at 4-2, before a fast break pushed the gap to 5-2. A penalty just before the whistle saw the Netherlands close the first quarter ahead 6-2.

Momentum stayed with the Dutch in the second quarter. A running-in shot extended their lead to 7-2, and soon they were in full control at 10-2 with four minutes left. Both sides thrilled the crowd by trading long-range two-pointers, but the Netherlands remained firmly in command and sealed a 13-8 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

Chinese Taipei vs Australia

Chinese Taipei opened the scoring with a penalty to lead 1-0, before Australia equalised at 1-1 with four minutes to play in the first quarter. A medium shot restored Chinese Taipei’s advantage at 2-1, but Australia quickly tied it again at 2-2.

A sharp two-pointer pushed Chinese Taipei ahead 4-2, and another long-range strike made it 5-2. Australia answered with a two-pointer of their own to close the gap to 5-4, but a fast break soon had Chinese Taipei 6-4 ahead. A late Australian penalty kept it close at 6-5 at the end of the quarter.

Chinese Taipei started the second period strongly with a two-pointer to extend their lead to 8-5, and with four minutes remaining they were in full control at 10-5. Although both sides continued to trade goals in the closing stages, Chinese Taipei held firm to claim a 15-11 victory and secure their place in the semi-finals.

China vs Belgium

China struck first with a cut-in shot to lead 1-0 with five minutes to play in the opening quarter. Both sides then went scoreless until Belgium equalised with a tough finish to make it 1-1, before adding another to edge ahead 1-2 at the first break.

Belgium came out firing in the second quarter, landing a two-pointer to extend their lead to 1-4, followed quickly by a medium shot for 1-5 with over four minutes left. China could only manage one more goal as Belgium dominated both ends of the pitch, closing out a commanding 2-13 victory to book their semi-final place.

Hungary vs Poland

Both teams traded early goals to make it 1-1 with over four minutes to play in a tense battle for a semi-final spot. Poland edged ahead with a medium shot for 1-2, but Hungary quickly equalised 2-2. After Hungary missed a penalty, Poland capitalised on the rebound to lead 2-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter opened with both sides exchanging two-pointers, with Hungary holding a narrow 6-5 advantage. Poland replied with a cut-in to level 6-6, then converted a penalty to move ahead 6-7 with just over a minute remaining. In the final moments, Hungary struck a dramatic buzzer-beater two-pointer from the corner to snatch an 8-7 victory and send their supporters into wild celebrations.

Semi-Finals Line-Up

The stage is now set for today’s decisive matches. First up on Day 3 are the semi-finals:

SF3 (10:00) – USA vs Poland

SF4 (10:20) – China vs USA

SF1 (10:40) – Netherlands vs Hungary

SF2 (11:00) – Chinese Taipei vs Belgium

With a place in the medal matches on the line, the action promises to be fast, fierce, and full of drama.