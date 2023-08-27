Belgium wins the senior and the U19 IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2023

The 3rd edition of a spectacular the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2023 has finished in the Polish city of Wroclaw. From 25 to 26 August, 13 teams from 3 different continents competed to be the new champion in this new and fascinating korfball discipline, recently included in the official program of the next World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

The 2 fields located at Wrocław Academy of Physical Education in Wrocław became the perfect scenario for great and exciting matches, where all teams had the chance to compete for the win. The sand and the intensity of this discipline guaranteed a lot of tight matches, and lots of them were decided during exciting golden goal extra periods.

Australia, Belgium, Catalonia, England, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Sweden, Türkiye, United States Of America and Wales were the participants in the senior category, and the Belgians were the ones who reached the top position after winning the senior final against the Netherlands by 6-8. They reached the final after winning their semi-final vs Poland by 7-10 in a great match. Congratulations!

The Dutch team got the silver medal by fighting until the last second of every match, like they did in the final vs BEL and also during the thought semi-final vs USA which they won by one single goal (4-3).

For the Bronze medal, Poland, the current world champions, played against an intense and competitive strong squad from the United States. The Americans were leading the game with 3 goals in advantage, but in the last 3 minutes, an impressive comeback from the Polish team decided the game in favour of the locals with a close 11-12.

The U19 competition played between Belgium, Catalonia, Netherlands and Poland finished with another duel NED-BEL, also ending in favour of the Belgian players by 5-6.

FINAL RANKING: SENIOR COMPETITION

1st – Belgium

2nd – The Netherlands

3rd – Poland

4th – United States Of America

5th – Hungary

6th – France

7th – Catalonia

8th – Wales

9th – Türkiye

10th – Australia

11th – Scotland

12th – England

13th – Sweden

FINAL RANKING: U19 COMPETITION

1st – Belgium

2nd – The Netherlands

3rd – Catalonia

4th – Poland

FINAL RESULTS AFTER DAY 2

The IKF and the PKA were honored to have the Polish Olympic Committee as a patron of this important international event, successfully organised, once again, by the Polish Korfball Association and lots of great volunteers and officials. Thank you very much to all of them for their support and good job and spirit!

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled



All games were available to watch live for free on YouTube.com/ikfchannel: Link to playlist

Day 1 | Field 1: youtu.be/r5_P-Y6Chcs | Field 2: youtu.be/xwYmAEXhXL4

Day 2 | Field 1: youtu.be/Nfosn8WqGxs | Field 2: youtu.be/Mj8FgzMknSE

All results, scorers and rankings are available on https://www.worldkorfball.sport/competitions/ikf-beach-korfball-world-cup-2023-europe-152

