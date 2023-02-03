Bergisch Gladbach is hosting the IKF KCL Challenger Final

On 4 and 5 February 2023, the German city of Bergisch Gladbach is hosting the IKF Korfball Champions Challenger Final, with 4 European club teams ready to battle for this 2nd European trophy of the season.

After 4 previous qualifying events (the R1A & R1B played on September 2022 in Portugal and Poland, the R2 on November in the Czech Republic, and January’s R3 in Belgium), and last week’s Satellite Final in Catalonia, now it’s time to reveal the 1st Challenger champion. [Press kit booklet here]

The Czech SK RG Prostějov, Trojans KC from England, and the German clubs of SG Pegasus and TuS Schildgen, were the teams qualified to play this final event. All of them will play the semi-finals on Saturday, and the final and match for 3rd place on Sunday, according to the following match schedule and times:

The German Korfball Federation and TuS Schildgen, in collaboration with the IKF, are the organisers of this event.

The other IKF Korfball Champions League Finals of this season 2022-2023 were programmed as follows:

27-28 January 2023: KCL Satellite Final in Terrassa, Catalonia. – Finalised

in Terrassa, Catalonia. – Finalised 10-11 February 2023: KCL Final in Delft, The Netherlands. – To be played

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …).

On social media, the best images, clips and highlights will be published and shared on all IKF profiles via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

