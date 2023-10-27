Chinese Taipei Makes History at the IKF World Korfball Championships 2023

Chinese Taipei has made history by beating Belgium in the semifinals of the IKF World Korfball Championships 2023. The number 3 ranked team in the world has now set up a final against Netherlands, who won earlier today.

The match between Chinese Taipei and Belgium was intense, with both teams putting up a great fight. However, Chinese Taipei emerged victorious with a score of 21-19. This is the first time in the history of the World Championship that a team from outside of Europe has reached the final.

Chinese Taipei will now face Netherlands in the final of the IKF World Korfball Championships 2023 on Sunday. Netherlands won their semifinal match against Czech Republic 13-41. The arena at Taipei Gymnasium was almost at capacity for the semi-final on Friday evening, we are expecting the final on Sunday to be an exciting match, with both teams giving it their all.

The Netherlands are seeking a record-breaking 11th world championship title. The only other time Chinese Taipei and Netherlands have met in a IKF final was in Wroclaw, Poland for the Final of The World Games 2017.

The IKF World Korfball Championships 2023 has been an exciting event so far, with athletes from 24 teams competing for the prestigious title of world champion. The event is being held in Taipei City, Taiwan, from 20 to 29 October. The championship is the largest Korfball World Championships in history, with teams from five continents competing.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

Sunday, 29 October 2023

12:45 (Taipei) | 05:45 (Amsterdam) – Bronze medal match – Czech Republic – Belgium

14:45 (Taipei) | 07:45 (Amsterdam) – FINAL – Chinese Taipei – Netherlands

HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans can watch matches on the final day live onto the IKF YouTube channel, they will also be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com or on the Olympics app. The Olympic Channel is the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

Coverage will start 15 minutes before the start of the match with a pre-match studio programme which will include interviews, analysis and discussion. You don’t want to miss it!

Quick access to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023

Photo: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie