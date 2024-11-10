Chinese Taipei wins the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024

The final day at the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 is over, proclaiming Chinese Taipei as champions of this Asian tournament after winning today’s final against China by 34-16.

The team of Hong Kong China got the Bronze after an exciting match versus Malaysia, which ended 21-19 in favour of the local squad.

Final Standings

Chinese Taipei China Hong Kong China Malaysia Thailand India Japan Macau China Indonesia Korea Singapore

This year’s excting AKC took place from 4 to 10 November 2024 at Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Hong Kong, with eleven teams competing. Seven incredible days that you can review on IKF YouTube channel and worldkorfball.sport website.

Final Results

Participants

Day 7 Final Results

Day 7 Image Gallery

