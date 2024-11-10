Chinese Taipei wins the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024
The final day at the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 is over, proclaiming Chinese Taipei as champions of this Asian tournament after winning today’s final against China by 34-16.
The team of Hong Kong China got the Bronze after an exciting match versus Malaysia, which ended 21-19 in favour of the local squad.
Final Standings
- Chinese Taipei
- China
- Hong Kong China
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- India
- Japan
- Macau China
- Indonesia
- Korea
- Singapore
This year’s excting AKC took place from 4 to 10 November 2024 at Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Hong Kong, with eleven teams competing. Seven incredible days that you can review on IKF YouTube channel and worldkorfball.sport website.
Final Results
Participants
Live streams
*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch
Day 7 Final Results
Day 7 Image Gallery
Photos by Jay, Kate, Tsz Shan & Venus.
On social media
All fans around the world were able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @IKFasia profiles and the hashtags #AKC2024 and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.
IKF Asia profiles:
► instagram.com/IKFasia
► facebook.com/IKFasia
► twitter.com/AsiaIKF
You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official main IKF profiles (see below):
► instagram.com/korfball_org
► facebook.com/korfball.org
► twitter.com/korfball
► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport