Chinese Taipei wins the IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023

The IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023 is over after an intense and exciting week full of korfball and a great ambience, proclaiming Chinese Taipei as champions of this 2023 edition, after winning today’s decisive final match against Malaysia by 9-27.

The Bronze medal match between China and Hong Kong China ended 24-11 in favour of China, who leaded the match from the beginning until the end, despite efforts of HKG that kept playing looking for a comeback.

The Malaysian city of Shah Alam in Selangor hosted this great tournament with national teams from Australia, China, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Thailand competing.

Updated results and final ranking

The Malaysia Korfball Association was the organiser of this event and all games were played at National Sports Complex, Shah Alam You can visit the official website of the tournament (facebook.com/IKFU21AOKC2023) to find and review all the information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events planned to enjoy an intense and exciting 6-day korfbal championship.

Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

