Countdown to TWG 2025: Korfball and Beach Korfball Draws

With less than 50 days to go until the opening of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China, anticipation is building for the 12th edition of the games. This evening, we hosted the live draws to determine the group stage matchups for both the Korfball and the debuting Beach Korfball competitions.

Watch the Live Draws

Korfball Draw – Thursday 19 June 2025 20:00 CEST

Beach Korfball Draw – Thursday 19 June 20:30 CEST

The live draws determine the groupings for both competitions.

Live Draw Results

Korfball – Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Portugal, and China Group B: Belgium, Germany, Czechia, and Suriname



Beach Korfball – Group Stage Draw:

Group A: Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia Group B: Chinese Taipei, Hungary, United States, and China



What are The World Games?

The World Games is a multi-sport event held every four years, showcasing sports and disciplines not currently featured in the Olympic Games. Organised by the International World Games Association (IWGA) with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event brings together over 4,000 elite athletes from 117 countries, competing across 34 sports and 60 disciplines. The 12th edition of The World Games will take place from 7th to 17th August 2025 in Chengdu, China, across 28 world-class venues.

Korfball at The World Games 2025

The korfball competition will take place from 8th to 12th August at the Longquan High School Gymnasium.

Eight teams from four continents, who earned their places through the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023, will compete: Suriname, Portugal, Czechia, Germany, Chinese Taipei, Belgium, The Netherlands, and hosts China.

Beach Korfball Makes Its Debut

For the first time in World Games history, Beach Korfball will be featured as an official discipline. The beach competition will take place from 15th to 17th August at Xinglong Lake and promises fast-paced and high-energy action in a superb beach arena.

The eight qualified teams are: Australia, United States, Belgium, Hungary, The Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Poland and hosts China.

This inclusion marks a major milestone for Beach Korfball, reflecting its rapid growth and global appeal.

Stay tuned to our social networks for full coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and updates as we count down to Chengdu!