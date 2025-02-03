Daily coverage of the IKF Korfball Champions League Final 2024-25

The IKF Korfball Champions League Final is here! From 5 to 8 February 2025, the Casal Vistoso Sports Complex in Lisbon, Portugal, will host the highest and most important final of the three final events of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024-25.

Six qualified teams will play in 2 groups in round robin, with cross finals and finals, to decide on the final ranking of all teams.

Four teams were automatically qualified for this event, following their performance in the previous edition based on the IKF KCL ranking. The other two spots were filled by the winners of the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2 played in December.

Live streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Match Schedule

Live streams, results, images and social media

All fans around the world can follow this tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the official IKF profiles (see below):

IKF official profiles

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

The OIC’s Olympic Channel broadcasted live several games of this final event in 2023 and 2024, and we are confident that this year’s KCL Finals will also be available on the prestigious portal.

More info: Korfball Champions League 2025: The Launch Of A New Season

📄 All the information about this competition (history, format, criterias, rankings, etc.) can be found on: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league

📄 All updates, quick links to live streams, pictures and much more will be available on: korfball.sport/KCL

Stay safe online!

Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation (IKF), the @IKFKCL official profiles or the local organisers on social media!

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream, or join a Facebook group or profile, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

Remember: All games will be live streamed and free to watch ONLY on IKF YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/ikfchannel or on the Olympic Channel. These same live streams will be available inside IKF’s data website www.worldkorfball.sport, allowing fans to follow each match next to all its statistics, scorers and results.

Read more