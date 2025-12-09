Daily updates of the IKF Korfball Asia Cup 2025 taking place in Malaysia (9-14 Dec)

The IKF Korfball Asia Cup 2025 is taking place from 9 to 14 December 2025 in Selangor, Malaysia.

All fans around the world are able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on IKF Asia profiles (see below) and the hashtags #KAC and #korfball, with the best image galleries and highlights.

This event is proudly hosted by the Malaysia Korfball Association in collaboration with IKF Asia, in which eight teams will be playing during 6 exciting days to be the first champions of this brand-new IKF Korfball Asia Cup. Good luck to all participants!

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch

Match Schedule

Where to follow

Participants