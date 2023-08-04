Dean Woods appointed as chair of the IKF Marketing, ICT & Live Streaming Committees

The IKF is excited to share that Dean Woods has been appointed as chair of the IKF Marketing, ICT and Live Streaming Committees. In this role, Dean will coordinate the work of the three committees, thereby connecting the initiatives and work of all involved volunteers more closely.

The IKF is delighted to have Dean on board, with his extensive experience in the marketing and media in the korfball world. Gabi Kool, IKF President Nominee: ‘The IKF ExCo is extremely pleased to have Dean joining in this new exciting role. His experience with England Korfball in the PR & Communications team saw him during a ten-year tenure revolutionize the way that England Korfball portrayed itself to its members and the wider public. The high-quality professional and engaging content and branding became the benchmark of everything that England Korfball does. Dean was recognized for his achievements through IKF’s 2019 Award to England Korfball for Innovation and we look very much forward to seeing Dean lead the IKF Marketing, LiveStreaming, ICT and social media committees through similar ideas, innovation and energy to the benefit of our increasing portfolio of activities in these areas on a global level’

Dean is excited to take on the role: ”I am delighted to be appointed as the Head of Marketing, ICT and Live Streaming for the International Korfball Federation. I have been involved with korfball for almost 30 years, as a player I represented Great Britain and England, and then almost a decade as an international referee with the IKF. I am excited to continue working with the IKF in this new role. I know I can help the IKF and the sport reach even greater heights. My previous role was part of the Media and Communications team for England Korfball, a role I held for over 10 years which provided a wealth of experience in all things marketing, media and events management. I am confident that I can use my skills, knowledge and experience to help the IKF grow the sport of korfball globally. I would like to thank all the existing IKF volunteers working in the social media, website, live stream, and photography teams for their dedication and continued efforts. I am confident that together, we can continue to ensure korfball reaches its full potential.”