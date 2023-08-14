Egon E. Jolig, IKF Badge of Honour, passes away

Egon E. Jolig, IKF Badge of Honour, has passed away at the age of 86 on 14 July 2023. Mr. Jolig received the IKF Badge of Honour for his work on korfball development in Germany. He was long-time chairman of the Ballsports section of the Deutscher Turner Bund.

IKF President Jan Fransoo presented him the IKF Badge of Honour during the IKF World Youth Championships in Duisburg in 2004. Mr. Jolig was president of the organizing committee of that event.

Egon E. Jolig will be remembered as a passionate volunteer for various leisure organisations, and the IKF is grateful for his contribution to the development of korfball.