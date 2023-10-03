Election of Members IKF Athletes Committee 2023-2027

During the IKF World Korfball Championship new members of the IKF Athletes Committee will be elected. The task of the IKF Athletes Committee is to give advice, both requested and unrequested, to the IKF Council regarding all matters that it deems appropriate.

The IKF Council will propose to the General meeting to change the IKF Statutes to increase the number of members in the Athletes Committee to five, and allow for the inclusion of the Athletes Committee chair in the IKF Council with a voting right. This is in line with common practice in the Olympic Movement. This needs to be formally approved by the General Meeting to be instated with immediate effect on October 28.

Elections will be held during the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023, on Sunday 22 October 2023 at the FULLON Hotel Taipei East, Chinese Taipei. Athletes are eligible if they have played in any of the official qualifying events for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023, or/and are participating in the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023.

The new IKF Athlete’s Committee should:

Consist of five members;

Have at least two members of each gender;

Have members that represent at least three of the IKF’s regions (America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania);

Have the chair as a voting member of the IKF Council;

Report directly to the IKF President;

Receive a small budget from the IKF for operating expenses, but will not meet in person.

The elected athletes will hold office until the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027.

The elections will take place according to the following procedures;

Each of the (maximum) 336 athletes that participate at the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 has the opportunity to cast one vote; The two female athletes with the highest number of votes shall be a member of the IKF Athletes Committee; The two male athletes with the highest number of votes shall be a member of the IKF Athletes Committee; If the athletes mentioned under 2 and 3 are all from the same region, the one with the least votes will not become a member of the committee and will be replaced by the person of the same gender receiving the highest number of votes from any of the other four regions. Unless there are no candidates from at least three regions. If the athletes mentioned under 2, 3 and 4 are from three different regions, then the person receiving the highest number of votes from any of the other three regions shall be a member of the IKF Athletes Committee; If the athletes mentioned under 2, 3 and 4 are from three different regions, then the person receiving the next highest number of votes shall be a member of the IKF Athletes Committee.

Nominations

Any of the athletes that are eligible can be nominated as a candidate. The nomination can be done by the National Organisation, with the explicit consent of the athlete involved, or by the athlete him/herself, by filling out the nomination form and sending it by email to the IKF Office (office@ikf.org) no later than October 16, 2023. The nomination form is available for National Federations by request to the IKF Office.

Each National Organisation may nominate at most one male and one female candidate for the election. Should more candidates within a country nominate themselves, then the National Organisation is responsible for organising an election among the athletes representing that country in the IKF WKC 2023.

In case less than two nominations have been received from a continent, the president of the respective continental confederation shall be invited to make such nominations.