Enjoy the live streams of the U17 Korfball World Cup 2024 (29-30 June)

The 24th edition of the always exciting U17 Korfball World Cup is taking place from 29 to 30 June 2024 in sports centre De Vijfkamp in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

UPDATE (1/7/2024): The Netherlands beats Chinese Taipei in the final of the U17 Korfball World Cup 2024

Chinese Taipei will play together with nine other teams to retain the winner’s trophy, after their historical and unforgettable victory over the Dutch in last year’s big final.

This event is patronised by the International Korfball Federation and organised by the KNKV in collaboration with the local korfball clubs Attila, DSC, PSV/RM Verkeersdiensten and Rust Roest.

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow all games live for free on youtube.com/ikfchannel, as well as on social media on the hashtags #U17KWC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You can find all results and match schedule updates on the official website of the tournament: www.u17kwc.com

Live streams playlist (only on YouTube.com/ikfchannel)

Match Schedule

Participants (10)

Where to follow

You can find all this content and much more visiting the LOC profiles shown on top and on the following official IKF profiles:

