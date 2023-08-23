Follow the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2023!

The Polish Korfball Association is ready to host the 3rd edition of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2023. From 25 to 26 August, 14 teams from 4 different continents will be competing for a place in the final podium at Wrocław Academy of Physical Education in Wrocław.

Australia, Belgium, Catalonia, England, France, Hungary, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Sweden, Türkiye, United States Of America and Wales are the participants in the senior category.

The U19 event will be played by Belgium, Catalonia, Netherlands and Poland.

The IKF and the PKA are honored to have the Polish Olympic Committee as a patron of this important international event.

All games will be available to watch live for free on YouTube.com/ikfchannel: Link to playlist

Day 1 | Field 1: youtu.be/r5_P-Y6Chcs | Field 2: youtu.be/xwYmAEXhXL4

Day 2 | Field 1: youtu.be/Nfosn8WqGxs | Field 2: youtu.be/Mj8FgzMknSE

LIVE STREAM PLAYLIST:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world can also follow this tournament, with all the results, rankings, image galleries and photos on www.beachkorfball.sport, as well as on social media visiting the different @BeachKorfball profiles and via the hashtags #BKWC2023 and #beachkorfball:

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► twitter.com/beachkorfball

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

PREVIOUS NEWS

24/7/2023 – The match schedules for the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2023 senior & U19 categories have been published.

6/7/2023 – 20:30 (CEST) – The groups are known:

6/7/2023 – 20:00 (CEST) – Live draw:

Official logo: