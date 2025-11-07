Follow the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Oceania) 2025 live from Australia (8-9 Nov)

Japan, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and Australia are the participants in the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Oceania) 2025 taking place from 8 to 9 November in the Australian city of Adelaide.

This event is hosted by Korfball Australia in collaboration with the International Korfball Federation and IKF Oceania.

UPDATE 10/11/2025: Chinese Taipei takes gold in dramatic Beach Korfball World Cup (Oceania) 2025 final

Following last August’s BKWC (Europe) in Sweden, this Oceanian championship is the second Beach Korfball World Cup to take place this season, which will be followed by the African in Abidjan, Ivory Coast (2-3 December). All of them add points to the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking, and they crown the best team in each continent.

All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …),

Tickets and official merch:

🎟️ korfball.org.au/event/beach-korfball-world-cup-oceania

👕 sportscentre.com.au/product-category/event-merchandise/ikf-beach-korfball-world-cup

Live streams (playlist)

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

Match Schedule, Results & Standings after Day 2

Final Raking

Team Rank Games Points in games Goals + Goals – Diff Chinese Taipei 1 9 23 64 32 32 Australia 2 9 22 70 25 45 Hong Kong China 3 9 15 38 40 -2 Japan 4 9 6 33 55 -22 Singapore 5 8 0 22 75 -53

Where to follow

All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles (see below) and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

► x.com/beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles:

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

► x.com/korfball