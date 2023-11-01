Gabi Kool Elected as International Korfball Federation President: Charting a Progressive Course for Global Korfball

Taipei City, October 28, 2023 – The International Korfball Federation (IKF) convened for a significant General Meeting in Taipei City, during which Dutch national and resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mr. Gabi Kool was unanimously chosen as the federation’s 8th President.

Mr. Kool, with his roots as a former elite korfball athlete and subsequent experience in leading global marketing initiatives, is uniquely positioned to take the helm. Known for his talent in nurturing brands and amplifying fan engagement, his expertise promises to usher in a new era of growth and connectivity for korfball on a global scale.

Having already demonstrated his leadership capabilities by taking over the management of the IKF Executive Committee last year, Mr. Kool’s tenure saw the collaborative creation of ‘2032+ – Better Together’, a vision for korfball’s future. This blueprint was diligently formed across a series of workshops in 2023, harnessing insights from many national federations, signifying a collective ambition for the sport.

Further enriching the IKF’s global landscape, the General Meeting proudly welcomed four new national korfball federations:

Egyptian Federation for Recreational Sports and Games (EGY) Federación Mexicana de Korfball (MEX) Federação de Corfebol de São Tomé e Príncipe (STP) Uganda Korfball Association (UGA)

This expansion brings the global korfball federation count to an impressive 71. Preceding this crucial General Meeting was the World Korfball Congress themed ‘Rising in a Changing Society’. Here, innovative plans for the growth of beach korfball and the forthcoming urban korfball format were unveiled. For an insightful look into these disciplines, Mr. Kool’s brief presentation prior to the bronze medal match at the World Championship can be viewed below.

Future tournament locations also saw the light of day, with Pattaya, Thailand, securing its position as the host for the World Beach Korfball Championship from 26-28 April 2024. Additionally, two World Cup tournaments planned for 2024 in Europe and Asia will soon be unveiling their host cities. Importantly, these events will be crucial qualifiers for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, marking the debut of Beach Korfball and further expanding the competition’s scope.

The IKF wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Jan Fransoo for his unwavering dedication since 2003 and warmly embraces Mr. Gabi Kool as its new guiding force. Under Kool’s leadership, the IKF envisions a future where korfball reaches newer heights and further strengthens its global presence.

For further inquiries and details, please contact: Dean Woods, Head of Media and Communications | dean.woods@ikf.org