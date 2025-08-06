Golden goal seals victory for Chinese Taipei at IKF U21 Asia Oceania Korfball Championship

Chinese Taipei has once again claimed the gold medal at the 2025 IKF U21 Asia Oceania Korfball Championship, triumphing over a determined New Zealand side 16–15 in a thrilling final that came down to a golden goal.

With the score locked at 15–15 at the end of normal time, Yen-Ting Chen kept his nerve and scored a penalty in Golden Goal to claim victory for the defending champions.

Yu-Ju Wu was a standout player for the winning side, scoring five goals, while New Zealand’s Tyrell Eden matched that tally in a performance that led his team to a historic silver medal – their highest-ever finish at this level.

Malaysia win the Bronze

In the bronze medal match held earlier in the day, Malaysia secured third place with a commanding 23–15 win over Thailand. Zheng Hou Chong was a standout player in the triumph, scoring six goals and steering Malaysia to the podium.

This year’s championship delivered eight intense days of competition demonstrating the rapid rise of korfball across the Asia-Oceania region. Full match results are available on worldkorfball.org. All the videos of the matches will be available shortly on the IKF’s YouTube account.

Gratitude extended to Chinese Korfball Association

The IKF would like to extend its gratitude to the Chinese Korfball Association, the local organising committee, all participating teams and players, IKF officials, and the many volunteers whose dedication and efforts made this a memorable and successful event.