History-maker Huang (TPE) Named IWGA Athlete of the Month After TWG 2025 Triumph

The International Korfball Federation congratulates Ying-Ting Huang (Chinese Taipei), who has today been named International World Games Association (IWGA) Athlete of the Month for August 2025 following his outstanding performances at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Huang played a decisive role in Chinese Taipei’s Beach Korfball success, scoring last-second winning goals in both the semifinal against Belgium and the final against the Netherlands. These dramatic moments secured his place in The World Games history and earned him this recognition.

Decisive Performances

Reflecting on the semifinal, Huang explained:

“In the dying moments against Belgium, our original game plan was to target the female matchups. But as the clock wound down, no clear opening appeared… A senior teammate trusted me with the ball, and in that perfect moment where timing, trust, and instinct came together, I pulled the trigger. The shot dropped.” (theworldgames.org)

In the gold medal match against the Netherlands, he kept his composure under immense pressure:

“I calculated that if I released the ball with two seconds left, even a miss would leave the Dutch with no chance to respond… When it swished through, it wasn’t just the end of the match—it was proof of our team’s relentless fight until the very last second.”

Teamwork and Equality

Huang emphasised that these moments were only possible because of the team’s collective effort:

“Yes, I happened to score the golden goals, but every step leading up to them was paved by my teammates, coaches, and staff… The gold medal wasn’t mine. It was ours.”

He also highlighted korfball’s unique character as a mixed-gender sport:

“Unlike most sports that separate men and women, korfball’s mixed format feels natural and truly equal… That’s the beauty of korfball—it’s not just a sport, it’s a real expression of equality.”

Looking Ahead

On receiving the Athlete of the Month award, Huang described it as a personal milestone, while keeping his focus firmly on the future:

“We’ve made history once, but to repeat or surpass it will take even more effort. Moving forward, I’ll keep grinding and chasing greater goals, together with this amazing team.”

