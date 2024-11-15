IKF and Axitour B.V. announce new partnership

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is thrilled to announce a new, four-year partnership with Axitour B.V., a leading provider of wireless communication solutions. This collaboration ensures the continued use of Axitour B.V. top-of-the-line referee headsets, AXIWI, at all official IKF events, guaranteeing clear and reliable communication for referees and officials.

AXIWI headsets have been a trusted tool for IKF referees for many years. Their exceptional audio quality, durability, and user-friendly design have played a crucial role in maintaining smooth communication during high-pressure matches.

“We are incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Axitour B.V,” said Joana Faria, CEO of the International Korfball Federation. “Effective communication between referees and officials is paramount. Axitour B.V. headsets have consistently proven their reliability and performance, allowing our referees to focus on officiating matches at the highest level. This new partnership will ensure that our officials will continue to have access to the world’s best wireless referee communication system for years to come.”

Visit the Axitour B.V. website to find out more about referee headsets and their wireless communication system.

About the International Korfball Federation (IKF):

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is the world governing body for the sport of korfball. Founded in 1933, the IKF promotes the development and growth of korfball worldwide. With a mission to unite people through sport, the IKF organizes international competitions, sets the rules of the game, and supports national federations in their efforts to develop the sport. Korfball is a unique mixed-gender team sport.

About Axitour B.V.:

Axitour B.V. is a leading innovator in wireless communication solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance communication in professional and recreational settings. Their headsets are renowned for their exceptional audio quality, durability, and user-friendliness.

Header images: Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl)