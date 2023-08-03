IKF appoints Secretary General Joana Faria as CEO

The Executive Committee of the International Korfball Federation has decided to appoint its Secretary General, Ms Joana Faria (POR) as CEO with immediate effect. Ms Faria will continue to work from Lisbon (POR), from where she will lead the IKF Operations. The IKF Headquarters will remain based in the Netherlands.

Ms Faria has been IKF Secretary General since 2017 as a volunteer role. She will now start working full-time for the International Korfball Federation. Faria was an elite athlete, playing for an impressive 20 years in the national team of Portugal, has been coaching elite korfball teams in the Portuguese League, and has taught thousands of children the basics of korfball. Apart from that, she has gained extensive administrative experience at club, national, and international level. Faria is excited to take on the role: “I am deeply honored to accept the role of CEO and continue my responsibilities as Secretary General. It is a tremendous opportunity to build upon the strong foundation we have and further enhance the impact of korfball worldwide. I am committed to working closely with National Federations, IKF Committees, and my esteemed colleagues on the IKF Council and Executive Committee to achieve our collective vision.”

The appointment of Faria follows a rigorous selection process that was led by IKF Executive Vice-President and Presidential nominee Mr Gabi Kool. Her outstanding leadership experience in global korfball and extensive network across the international korfball community made her the clear choice to drive the IKF forward.

Mr Kool expresses full confidence in Ms Faria’s capabilities, stating, “With her dynamic leadership, unparalleled dedication, and a clear vision for the future, Ms Faria will undoubtedly bring new energy to our operations. As Presidential nominee, I am thrilled to work alongside her in this exciting chapter, ensuring a united and prosperous future for korfball.”

The International Korfball Federation extends its warmest congratulations to Ms Joana Faria on her well-deserved appointment as CEO. Together, the global korfball community looks forward to an inspiring era of operational excellence and collaboration, forging a path towards a brighter and even more inclusive future.