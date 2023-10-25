IKF awards 2024 World Beach Korfball Championship to Pattaya (THA), expands beach competition calendar

Taipei, 25 October – The International Korfball Federation today announced that the hosting of the 2nd IKF World Beach Korfball Championship has been awarded to Pattaya (Thailand) and will take place from 26-28 April, 2024. Pattaya was a very successful host of one of the World Cups in 2022, and this allows the Korfball Association of Thailand to build on this success as a benchmark for international beach korfball competitions.

Further, following the inclusion of korfball in the program of the next edition of The World Games in Chengdu (CHN), the IKF announced that the international beach korfball calendar will be expanded substantially. In 2024, in addition to the WBKC, two World Cups will be scheduled, one in Europe, likely in August, and a second one in Asia, likely in December. This aligns with the vision of the IKF Council to create a year-round global calendar for beach korfball events.

Further, the IKF announced the qualification regulations for the beach korfball tournament at TWG 2025. The champion of the WBKC will directly qualify for TWG, and TWG host China will have the opportunity to directly qualify at the WBKC, provided they finish in the top-10 of the event. The further 6 or 7 spots (a total of 8 countries/teams can take part in TWG Beach Korfball tournament) will be determined on the newly launched IKF World Beach Korfball Ranking, ensuring both global representation across at least four continents and sufficient competitiveness by ensuring all participants are within the top-12 of the World Ranking as per 31 December 2023.

