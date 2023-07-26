IKF Badge of Honour, Mr. Karel Verschoor, passes away

The IKF has learned with sadness about the passing of Mr. Karel Verschoor, bearer of the IKF Badge of Honour, at age 83 on 9 July 2023.

Mr. Verschoor was greatly involved in the development of korfball in Central Europe, especially in Czech Republic and Slovakia. As volunteer he put tremendous efforts into developing korfball in these regions in the 90s. He did so by visiting schools and clubs, organising seminars and helping korfball bodies in their early stages. For this, he was awarded the IKF Badge of Honour in March 1999. The IKF is grateful for his many contributions to the development of korfball.

For his efforts, Mr Verschoor was also indicted in the Czech Korfball Hall of Fame in 2019.