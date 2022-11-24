IKF Badge of Honour, Mr. Ruth Kool, passes away at age 83.

The IKF regrets to announce the passing of Mr Ruth Kool, bearer of the IKF Badge of Honour, at age 83 on 27 October 2022. Mr Kool was involved in the development of korfball on national and international level for many years, and has been involved with the IKF on multiple positions. After serving four years on the Finance Committee, Ruth became the IKF’s financial administrator in 1992. A task he has, as a volunteer, performed until the end of 2000. He will be remembered as a very involved, knowledgeable and humble volunteer. The IKF is grateful for his many contributions to the development of korfball.