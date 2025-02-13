IKF Beach Korfball World Cups 2025: Event Calendar

The dates for some of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cups to be played in this 2025 have been revealed by the BK Competition Committee.

The first event scheduled will be the BKWC (Europe), that will take place from 29 to 30 August in Stockholm, Sweden.

From 13 to 14 September, the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast will host the IKF BKWC (Africa).

The 3rd confirmed event is the BKWC (Oceania), that will be played in November in Adelaide, Australia.

All these BK World Cups will add points to the IKF Beach Korfbal World Ranking.

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow some of these tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles (see below) and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles:

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport