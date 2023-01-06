IKF CEO departure announcement

IKF CEO Tilbert La Haye announced his departure from the IKF, effective mid January. La Haye: “After almost 7 years working for the IKF, it is time to discover new grounds and take on a different professional challenge. It has been a huge pleasure to work in an unique sports environment, enjoying the many warm an passionate contacts all around the world. I would like to make use of this opportunity to thank everyone for the support and pleasant cooperation over the years and would like to wish the IKF and all its partners the best for the future.”

The IKF EXCO would like to make use of the opportunity to thank Mr La Haye for his efforts over the years. IKF President, Jan Fransoo: “Having joined the IKF as our first CEO in 2016, La Haye has shaped the CEO role in our organization. Our office has become more central in much of our operations, allowing us to better leverage the efforts of our many volunteers. Of the many initiatives that he has initiated, I would like to highlight two in particular. First, we have made major steps in further formalizing and digitizing the processes around our events, which has allowed us to considerably grow our event calendar. Second, together with the IKF Beach Korfball Committee, La Haye has played a critical role in what has become our second discipline; beach korfball has grown up from a summer pastime to a full-fledged korfball discipline. It has been a privilege working with Tilbert over the past 7 years, both from a professional and a personal perspective. We wish him every success in his future endeavours”.

Image: @actiefotografie