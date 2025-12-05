IKF Committee Vacancies – Content Creator (IKF Europe)

IKF Europe: Content Creator (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a Content Creator to support IKF Europe within the Media Committee.

This role focuses on strengthening communication between member federations in Europe, sharing regional news, and contributing to the evolving IKF content-development pathway.

It is an excellent opportunity for someone passionate about korfball, storytelling, and media development.

Content Creator — IKF Europe

Key Responsibilities:

• Monitor social media channels of member federations across IKF Europe.

• Build a communication network with federation contacts.

• Collect news, updates, and event information for IKF Europe channels.

• Draft content for news, features, and event updates.

• Produce content for smaller events, local news items, and federation stories following IKF guidelines.

• Contribute to improving IKF Europe media processes.

• Participate in the IKF media development pathway:

— Learn and create content under supervision

— Publish content independently following IKF guidelines

— Become a subject-matter contributor within IKF Europe and/or the IKF core media team

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month.

Skills required:

• Strong interest in korfball and sports media.

• Good written communication skills in English.

• Basic understanding of social media platforms and content trends.

• Organised, reliable, and able to handle multiple small tasks.

• Willingness to learn, take feedback, and grow within the IKF media pathway.

• Ability to work collaboratively in an international volunteer environment.

Reporting to: Gertrude de Vries, Media Committee Chairperson & IKF Europe.

Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).

Compensation: Volunteer role; approved out-of-pocket expenses covered according to the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form:https://forms.office.com/ContentCreatorIKFEurope

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact office@ikf.org