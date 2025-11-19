IKF Committee Vacancies – Content Creator

IKF Marketing Committee: Content Creator (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a talented and motivated Content Creator to join the IKF Marketing Committee.

The successful candidate will contribute to the IKF’s global storytelling/covering events, highlighting athletes, showcasing development initiatives, and supporting the federation’s digital communication strategy.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about media, sport, and creative communication.

Content Creator

Marketing Committee — Open Volunteer Position

Key Responsibilities:

• Produce engaging written and visual content for IKF digital channels.

• Cover IKF events through articles, interviews, social media posts, and multimedia stories.

• Collaborate closely with photographers, video editors, and graphic designers.

• Support planning and execution of themed content around competitions and development projects.

• Ensure alignment with IKF brand voice, tone, and communication objectives.

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month.

Skills required:

• Strong English writing and editing skills.

• Experience with multimedia content (text, images, video).

• Creativity, adaptability, and a passion for storytelling in sport.

• Basic familiarity with social media management tools.

Reporting to: IKF Marketing Committee Chairperson.

Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).

Compensation: Volunteer role; eligible for approved out-of-pocket expenses according to the IKF Expenses Policy.

How to Apply

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form: https://forms.office.com/e/6xJNWJ6jwV

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf-v2/#toggle-id-3

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, please contact: office@ikf.org