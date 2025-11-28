IKF Committee Vacancies – Copy Writer

IKF Marketing Committee: Copy Writer (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a skilled Copy Writer to join the IKF Marketing Committee.

The IKF continues to grow korfball globally, supporting 75 member countries with clear, consistent, and engaging communication. The Marketing Committee plays a central role in shaping the federation’s written storytelling and organisational voice.

This volunteer position is ideal for someone with strong writing and editing skills who wants to contribute to the global promotion of korfball.

Copy Writer

Key Responsibilities:

• Edit and refine English-language content for clarity, quality, and consistency.

• Ensure all written materials align with IKF brand guidelines and communication standards.

• Support translation or adaptation of content when needed.

• Collaborate with content creators to ensure stories are accurate, engaging, and accessible to audiences worldwide.

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month.



Skills required:

• Native-level English proficiency with excellent grammar and writing style.

• Experience in editing, proofreading, or copywriting (sports background a plus).

• Strong attention to detail and ability to preserve the IKF brand voice.

• Effective communication and collaboration skills.

• Ability to meet deadlines and work on multiple content items simultaneously.

Reporting to: Chairperson, IKF Marketing Committee.



Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).



Compensation: Volunteer role; approved out-of-pocket expenses covered according to the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply:

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form:https://forms.office.com/Copywriter

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact: office@ikf.org