IKF Committee Vacancies – Graphic Designer

IKF Marketing Committee: Graphic Designer (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a new Graphic Designer to join the IKF Marketing Committee.

The IKF aims to spread korfball worldwide and support its 75 member countries in growing the sport at both grassroots and elite levels. As part of this mission, the Marketing Committee plays a key role in shaping the federation’s visual identity and global communication.

This volunteer position is ideal for a creative and motivated individual with a passion for sport, digital design, and impactful visual storytelling.

Graphic Designer

Marketing Committee — Open Volunteer Position

Key Responsibilities:

• Design high-quality digital graphics for IKF events, campaigns, and social media platforms.

• Create visual assets such as posters, match-day graphics, infographics, and event branding materials.

• Maintain consistency with the IKF Brand Guidelines across all materials.

• Collaborate with content creators, photographers, and video editors to deliver cohesive campaigns.

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month (may increase around major events).

Skills required:

• Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite or Canva (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).

• Strong sense of layout, colour, and typography.

• Experience producing digital content for sports or social media.

• Creativity, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines.

Reporting to: IKF Marketing Committee Chairperson.

Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).

Compensation: Volunteer role; eligible for approved out-of-pocket expenses according to the IKF Expenses Policy.

How to Apply:

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form: https://forms.office.com/e/37pTcXYJkN

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf-v2/#toggle-id-3

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, please contact: office@ikf.org