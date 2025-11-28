IKF Committee Vacancies – Marketing Member

IKF Marketing Committee: Marketing Team Member (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for motivated individuals to join the IKF Marketing Team, part of the IKF Marketing Committee.

The Marketing Team plays an essential role in shaping how the IKF communicates globally, supporting events, digital storytelling, brand visibility, and long-term promotional strategies.

This volunteer position is ideal for someone eager to contribute creative ideas, support campaigns, and gain experience in international sports marketing.

Marketing Team Member

Key Responsibilities:

• Support the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns for IKF events, programs, and initiatives.

• Collaborate with Media, Communications, and Events teams to ensure alignment across all marketing activities.

• Help maintain and strengthen the IKF brand across digital, print, and social platforms.

• Conduct research, gather insights, and support analytics to improve campaign performance.

• Contribute creative ideas for global marketing initiatives, including sponsorships, partnerships, and promotions.

• Assist with content planning, newsletters, and other promotional materials.

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month (may increase around major events).



Skills required:

• Interest or experience in marketing, branding, or communications.

• Creativity and ability to contribute ideas to campaigns.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

• Ability to collaborate across time zones and work within a growing team.

• Willingness to learn, take initiative, and meet deadlines.

Reporting to: Chairperson, IKF Marketing Committee.



Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).



Compensation: Volunteer role; eligible for approved out-of-pocket expenses as per the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply:

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form:https://forms.office.com/MarketingTeamMember

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact: office@ikf.org