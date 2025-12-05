IKF Committee Vacancies – Social Media

IKF Media Committee: Social Media Volunteer (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a Social Media volunteer to join the IKF Media Committee.

The IKF’s social media channels play a crucial role in promoting korfball worldwide, engaging fans, and showcasing international competitions. This role offers an opportunity to contribute creatively to the IKF’s global digital communication strategy.

This volunteer position is ideal for someone passionate about social media, sports communication, and engaging audiences online.

Social Media Volunteer

Key Responsibilities:

• Support the management of IKF’s global social media presence across multiple platforms.

• Create engaging posts, stories, and short videos for competitions, news updates, and campaigns.

• Assist with campaign planning, event promotion, and live coverage.

• Monitor engagement and contribute to analytics reports.

• Collaborate with regional volunteers (Europe, Asia, Americas) to ensure consistent messaging.

Time commitment: Approx. 8–10 hours per month.



Skills required:

• Experience or strong interest in content creation for platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Threads, TikTok, or LinkedIn (specialists in one platform are welcome).

• Strong writing and visual communication skills.

• Creative mindset, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines.

• Familiarity with social media management tools and basic analytics.

Reporting to: Gertrude de Vries, Media Committee Chairperson.



Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).



Compensation: Volunteer role; eligible for approved out-of-pocket expenses as per the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form:https://forms.office.com/SocialMedia

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact: office@ikf.org