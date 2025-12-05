IKF Committee Vacancies – Video Editor

IKF Media Committee: Video Editor (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a Video Editor to join the IKF Media Committee.

Video content is a central part of how the IKF communicates competition highlights and stories to audiences around the world. This role supports fast-paced event coverage and the creation of impactful social media videos.

This opportunity is ideal for someone with video editing skills who enjoys working in dynamic sports environments.

Video Editor

Key Responsibilities:

• Edit highlight clips, short features, and social media videos from IKF events.

• Combine footage from events, interviews, and livestreams.

• Apply IKF-branded graphics, overlays, and captions.

• Deliver quick-turnaround video packages during and after events.

• Archive edited materials for future use.

Time commitment: Approx. 5–10 hours per month (may increase around major events).



Skills required:

• Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or DaVinci Resolve.

• Strong storytelling skills with good pacing, audio sense, and emotional impact.

• Ability to adapt videos to different platforms (Instagram, YouTube, X, etc.).

• Reliable internet access and organised file management habits.

Reporting to: Gertrude de Vries, Media Committee Chairperson.

Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).

Compensation: Volunteer position; approved out-of-pocket expenses covered according to the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form:https://forms.office.com/VideoEditor

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees:https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact office@ikf.org