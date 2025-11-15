IKF Confirms Updated Referee List for Korfball and Beach Korfball

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has confirmed its updated referee rankings, following The World Games 2025. The new classification includes 70 referees in Korfball and 26 in Beach Korfball. This update reflects the current status of international referees and is available in full here.

Newly Promoted to Elite Level – Korfball

The following referees have been promoted to the Elite category, joining the existing group of top-level IKF referees:

Stan de GROOT

Kris MEEUS

Chris WEST

This brings the total number of Elite Korfball referees to six, including the newly promoted officials listed above. They join Carlos Faria, Lukas Filip, and Steve Jones, representing the highest level of officiating in international korfball.

Newly Promoted to Level 1 – Korfball

The following referees have been promoted to Level 1, joining the broader group of IKF Level 1 officials:

Renske DARDENNE

Olga GANDIA

Dan-Lin HUANG

Bartosz JASZCZUK

Joeri KOK

Lukas PAZOUREK

Errol OPERING

Peter BUŠÍK

Jan WEBER-WINKELS

This update brings the total number of Level 1 Korfball referees to 19. Among those promoted, Olga Gandia, Dan-Lin Huang, and Renske Dardenne have demonstrated consistency, and commitment to officiating at the highest level. Their advancement reflects not only personal achievement but also the increasing visibility of women in international korfball refereeing.

Beach Korfball

In Beach Korfball, Olga Gandia and Renske Dardenne have been promoted to the Elite category, joining the top tier of international beach referees. They now stand alongside Dave Mertens and Wouter Dirks, completing the current group of Elite Beach Korfball officials.

Additionally, Diana Boogaard and Peter Bušík have advanced to Level 1, further strengthening the depth of officiating talent in this growing format of the sport.

For full details, the complete list of IKF referees across all categories and disciplines is available here.

📷 Images: Marco Spelten & Gertrude de Vries | www.korfbalfoto.nl