IKF Establishes Partnership with FICS for Chiropractic Services at Official Events

The IKF is pleased to announce an important agreement with the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic (FICS), a globally recognised organisation known for its expertise and excellence in providing chiropractic services for high-level sporting events. This partnership marks a significant advancement for the IKF in enhancing the participation conditions for athletes by offering continuous support in physical health, recovery, and injury prevention.

FICS boasts a team of highly qualified specialists with extensive experience in major sporting events and is dedicated to the care of elite athletes. Through this agreement, all teams and players participating in IKF competitions will have access to specialised chiropractic care throughout the event, ranging from preventive treatments to interventions in injury situations. This ongoing support is essential for promoting efficient recovery, preventing injuries, and maximising athlete performance.

The IKF expresses its sincere gratitude to FICS for this partnership and for their commitment to the health and well-being of our players. This agreement reflects the shared vision of both organisations to ensure excellent conditions for korfball and to strengthen the sporting performance of our athletes at every competition.