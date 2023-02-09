IKF Korfball Champions League Final 2022-2023: Live coverage and updates

From 10 to 11 February 2023, the IKF Korfball Champions League Final is taking place in the Dutch city of Delft. The best four korfball clubs in Europe will play to raise the most important European club trophy of this season.

The champions of the Dutch and the Belgian League automatically qualified for the IKF KCL Final (Fortuna/Delta Logistiek and Korfbalclub Floriant Merelbeke), and they are joined by the number 1 and 2 of the IKF KCL R3, which are the Dutch PKC/Vertom and Borgerhout/Groen-Wit KC from Belgium. Previously, 4 qualifying rounds and 2 final events took place to reveal the 4 teams that will play this KCL Final. [Press kit booklet here]

All fans and supporters are welcome to see the matches live at Fortuna Hall (buy tickets), or they can also enjoy the 4 matches scheduled watching the live streams through the Olympic Channel.

The signal will be produced by the IKF and broadcasted live trough the Olympic Channel platform, as part of a collaboration and partnership between these two organisations. The IKF is an international federation officially recognised by the Olympic International Committee, and during the last years, korfball content has been broadcasted several times, specially during the World Games 2017 and 2022. This IKF KCL Final is expected to be the first of many more events and korfball content to be broadcasted during the next years.

Friday’s semi-finals and the game for 3rd place and big final on Saturday will be live-streamed on the following links, with two different signals, so fans can choose between English or Dutch commentary. Don’t miss the special extra content before and after each game, with interviews, analysis, etc… around this exciting final event in Delft. Furthermore, on www.worldkorfball.sport you will be able to watch these live streams next to all the statistics, live results and scorers and play-by-play actions.

FRIDAY, 10 FEBRUARY – Updated

SEMI-FINALS (in English): Watch the live stream here (streaming starts at 17:15 h)

SF1 (18:00h) Borgerhout/Groen-Wit KC, BEL 9-22 Fortuna/Delta Logistiek, NED

SF2 (20:00h) Floriant Merelbeke, BEL 13-21 PKC/Vertom, NED

SEMI-FINALS (in Dutch): Watch the live stream here (streaming starts at 17:15 h)

SATURDAY, 11 FEBRUARY – Updated

3rd PLACE & FINAL (in English): Watch the live stream here (streaming starts at 16:15 h)

For 3rd Place: Borgerhout/Groen-Wit KC, BEL 18- 19 Floriant Merelbeke, BEL

Final: PKC/Vertom, NED 19-10 Fortuna/Delta Logistiek, NED

3rd PLACE & FINAL (in Dutch): Watch the live stream here (streaming starts at 17:15 h)

IMAGE GALLERY – DAY 2 (by Marco Spelten – actiefotografie.nl

IMAGE GALLERY – DAY 1 (by Marco Spelten – actiefotografie.nl

More information (Olympic Channel): www.olympics.com/en/sport-events/2023-ikf-korfball-champions-league-final-delft

The Royal Dutch Korfball Association and Korfbalvereniging Fortuna/Delta Logistiek, in collaboration with the IKF, are the organisers of this event.

The previuos rounds of this IKF Korfball Champions League 2022-2023 were played as follows:

LIVE STREAMS, RESULTS & SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …) and live on the Olympic Channel.

On social media, the best images, clips and highlights will be published and shared on all IKF profiles and via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

