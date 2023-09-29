IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 Recap

The first two event of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 have been played last weekend. 14 teams competed for 2 places in the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2, and 4 places in the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final.

IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1-A

The IKF KCL R1A took place in Lisbon, Portugal, from 21-23 September. 6 teams competed against each other in a round-robin format. CK Vallparadís from Catalonia and Schweriner KC from Germany won their first three matches and faced each other on the final day, in what was the expected deciding match for the ranking of positions one and two. Schweriner took a four-goal lead, but Vallparadis turned things around and took over the initiative in Q3 with a three-goal gap. Schweriner came close, but Vallparadis secured their win by a very close 15-14 end score. The team ended the tournament with a win over CCCD Carnaxide and thus qualified for the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2. Schweriner KC and CCCD Carnaxide qualified for the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final by claiming the second and third place. Yildiz Teknik Üniversitelilier became fourth, SJBAGB fifth, and 1908 SZAC Budapest completed the ranking on sixth place.

IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1-B

The IKF KCL R1B took place in Cardiff, Wales, from 22-24 September. 8 teams were present, but Koceali University Sport Club participated out of competition. Unfortunately, they could not get a team complete due to VISA issues. The team’s athletes that travelled to Cardiff were complemented by local players. The teams competed in two groups, advancing from there to the semi-finals, finals and other ranking matches. Group A winner Clube de Corfebol de Oeiras defeated Cardiff City & Met KC (number 2 group B) in the semi-final, where it faced FJEP Bonson. Bonson defeated SKK Prievidza Dolphins (winner Group B) in their semi-final. Clube Corfebol de Oeiras proved to be the strongest competitor in the event, by winning the final 23 to 4. The match for third place decided which team would claim the last qualification spot for the IKF KCL Satellite Final. Cardiff City & Met KC and the Dolphins were a great match for each other, but eventually, the Slovak champion claimed the victory. The ranking was completed by Tornadoes Korfball Club Academy (fifth place), Glasgow Korfball Club (sixth place), and Newport Centurions KC (seventh place).

The IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2 will be organised in Marki, Poland, from 28 November – 2 December. The IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final will be organised 18-20 January in Antalya, Türkiye.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world are able to watch and follow these tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, with the best images, clips and highlights. You can find all this content and much more visiting the official @IKFKCL profiles (click on the icons bellow), as well as the main IKF main profiles (see below):

📺 Streams & results ▼ On social media ▼

QUICK ACCESS TO ALL INFO: korfball.sport/KCL

► facebook.com/korfball.org ► twitter.com/korfball ► instagram.com/korfball_org ► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

R1-B | DAY 3 Image gallery | By Tracey Lintern: penalltaphotographics.smugmug.com

R1-B | DAY 2 Image gallery | By Tracey Lintern: penalltaphotographics.smugmug.com

R1-B | DAY 1 Image gallery | By Tracey Lintern: penalltaphotographics.smugmug.com

R1-A | DAY 1, 2 & 3 Image gallery:

By @ikfkcl & @joaomartins.25 | @whois.desko | @_.lucasf._ | @_el._.le._ | @_pacheco.25 (on Instagram)