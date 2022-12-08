IKF Leadership meets with Chinese Taipei Sports Leadership

IKF President Jan Fransoo met in Taipei with the leadership of the Sports Administration, including Acting Director General Che-Hung Lin within the Ministry of Education to discuss preparations for the upcoming IKF World Korfball Championship, due to be held 20-29 October 2023 in Taipei.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, considerable delays have happened in the preparation, but Mr Lin assured the full support of his administration and other ministries for the success of the event. Topics in the discussion included the financial plans and associated support, transport arrangements to minimize delays in heavy traffic, cross-strait relations, and the inclusion of school programs alongside the event with the endorsement of the education ministry.

Mr Lin reassured this his administration will do everything possible to make the event a success, and closely cooperate with the city of Taipei in supporting the Chinese Taipei Korfball Association. Mr Lin was accompanied by Maggie Hsu, director of international relations in the sports administration. The IKF President was accompanied by IKF Secretary General Joana Faria, IKF Asia President Inglish Huang, CTKA President Wei-Chiang Huang, and Local Organizing Committee CEO Cherry Kam.