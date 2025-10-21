IKF Mourns the Passing of Herman Gielen, Former Vice President and Badge of Honour Recipient

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) mourns the passing of Herman Gielen, bearer of the IKF Badge of Honour and past Vice President of the IKF, at the age of 86.

Gielen has had a lifelong commitment to korfball with his club Kwik – where he was the main driver of the first dedicated korfball sports hall in Belgium. He further served as President of the Royal Belgium Korfball Federation KBKB.

Gielen was always full of positive energy and everlasting creativity. He has been very supportive of the IKF for the many years after his retirement as IKF Vice President, and has been very instrumental in ensuring an excellent relationship between the IKF and the KBKB.

We will remember him with joy, and are proud that Mr Gielen has been part of the IKF’s development and history.