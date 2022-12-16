All ready for the IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022

The last two spots in next year’s IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei will be revealed after the IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022 taking place this next 18, 19 and 20 December in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Brazil, Suriname and Argentina are the 3 South-American countries competing in this qualifying tournament, plus a 4th local team playing out of competition.

UPDATE 21/12/2022 (final report) – Suriname (1st) and Brazil (2nd) qualify for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023

There were more countries willing to participate, but the current financial situation after all these difficult years of pandemic has become a great obstacle, and has prevented them to attend this important event, like they did in the last PAKC in 2018, with a total of 6 teams.

The Argentinian Korfball Federation is the host of this PAKC 2022 in collaboration with the IKF, and both organisers and volunteers are ready to welcome all players, technical staffs and officials.

The other 22 countries already qualified from Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania are: TPE, CHN, AUS, NZL, IND, JPN, HGK, THA, MAR, ZIM, BEL, CAT, CZE, ENG, GER, HUN, NED, POL, POR, SVK, TUR and IRL or SUI.

Daily live scores and matches will be available on www.worldkorfball.sport website, together with all the results, statistics, play-by-play, top scorers and rankings.

All updates and information around this event will be also available on @IKFamericas profiles and via the hashtags #PAKC2022 and #korfball. Follow them or subscribe, and enjoy korfball!

youtube.com/IKFamericas

facebook.com/IKFamericas

twitter.com/IKFamericas

instagram.com/IKFamericas

You can also follow all events on IKF’s main social media channels:

Event information can be found here: https://korfball.sport/?p=26666