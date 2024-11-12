IKF Participates in the 2nd Competition Managers Meeting for The World Games 2025

From 23 to 24 October, the International Korfball Federation took part in the 2nd Competition Managers Meeting for The World Games 2025, held in Chengdu, China. IKF CEO Joana Faria and Akiko Tsujikawa, Competition Manager, were actively engaged in meetings, venue inspections, and visits to key locations for the event.

This meeting was instrumental in preparing for the korfball and beach korfball competitions at TWG 2025, ensuring the highest possible quality for these events. Besides aligning with TWG 2025 requirements, the site visits enabled an in-depth review of facility conditions and competition logistics. The close collaboration with the organising committee and on-site presence were essential steps in paving the way for a successful korfball representation at the Games.

The IKF remains committed to showcasing korfball at its best at The World Games, promoting excellence and the global growth of the sport.

Event info: korfball.sport/event/the-world-games-2025

More information: The World Games 2025 | The World Games (IWGA)