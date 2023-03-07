IKF Pin of Merit awarded to Tilbert La Haye

The IKF Executive Committee has awarded Tilbert La Haye the IKF Pin of Merit for his outstanding service to the IKF.

Tilbert is honoured with this distinction because of his efforts for the IKF general and especially to beach korfball during his time as IKF CEO and as a volunteer. As a volunteer, he played a key role in the organisation of the korfball competition at The World Games 2013 in Cali. After becoming the IKF CEO in 2016, Tilbert made the IKF Office more central in the IKF operations, allowing the IKF to better leverage the efforts of many volunteers. He managed the expanding IKF Competition Calendar and has been critical to the development of beach korfball into a full-fledged korfball discipline.

Tilbert announced his departure at the end of 2022: “After almost 7 years working for the IKF, it is time to discover new grounds and take on a different professional challenge. It has been a huge pleasure to work in a unique sports environment, enjoying the many warm and passionate contacts from all around the world. I would like to make use of this opportunity to thank everyone for the support and pleasant cooperation over the years and would like to wish the IKF and all its partners the best for the future.”

The IKF Executive Committee is grateful for the dedication of Tilbert to the IKF, and understands his ambition to discover new professional grounds. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.