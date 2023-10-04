IKF qualification criteria for The World Games 2025

The upcoming IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei will be used as the only qualification event for The World Games 2025 (TWG) in Chengdu, China.

There are eight qualification places available for TWG 2025. The framework aims at having 4 Continents representing Korfball at the TWG 2025 out of the five Continents represented in the IKF WKC 2023 – Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania. To make this happen, participants from 4 Continents should finish in the top-11 at the IKF WKC 2023.

Therefore, the final ranking at the IKF WKC 2023 decides which National Teams qualify for the TWG 2025, taking into consideration the following criteria:

All qualified teams for the TWG 2025 must participate in the WKC 2023 As host of TWG 2025, CHN must be ranked in top 13 at the WKC 2023 to guarantee the qualification as host of TWG 2025. If CHN does not finish in top 13 of the WKC 2023, a wildcard will be given to be decided by IKF Council vote, taking the interest of quality of the competition, global representation, and marketing impact into account. If the top 8 ranking, including CHN, consists of participants of at least 4 Continents the top 8 will qualify directly. If four continents are represented in the Top 11 then

a. CHN qualifies (if in top 13) but does not count on behalf of Asia

b. If CHN does not finish in top 13 of the WKC 2023, a wildcard will be given to be decided by IKF Council vote

c. Considering only Top 11 teams, the highest ranked team from each continent qualify

d. Starting with the highest ranked team and descending, teams who have not qualified via the steps above are then added until eight places are filled. If three or two continents are represented in the Top 11 then

a. CHN qualifies (if in top 13) but does not count on behalf of Asia

b. If CHN does not finish in top 13 of the WKC 2023, a wildcard will be given to be decided by IKF Council vote

c. Considering only Top 11 teams, the highest ranked team from each of those continents qualifies

d. Starting with the highest ranked team and descending, teams who have not qualified via the steps above are then added until eight places are filled. If only one continent is represented in the Top 11 then

a. CHN qualifies (if in top 13) but does not count on behalf of Asia

b. If CHN does not finish in top 13 of the WKC 2023, a wildcard will be given to be decided by IKF Council vote

c. Starting with the highest ranked team and descending, teams who have not qualified via the step above are then added until eight places are filled.

Header image: Marco Spelten