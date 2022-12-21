Suriname (1st) and Brazil (2nd) qualify for the WKC 2023 | IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022
AmericasDecember 22, 2022/by Dani Ezpeleta
The 24 participants of the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 are known at the end of this IKF Pan-American Korfball…
IKF Season’s Greetings 2023
Organisational newsDecember 21, 2022/by Geke Maat
The IKF EXCO wishes everybody a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year.
All ready for the IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022
AmericasDecember 16, 2022/by Dani Ezpeleta
The last two spots in next year's IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei will be revealed after the IKF Pan-American…
IKF Leadership meets with Chinese Taipei Sports Leadership
IKF President Jan Fransoo met in Taipei with the leadership of the Sports Administration, including Acting Director General…
Chinese Taipei wins the IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2022
AsiaDecember 7, 2022/by Dani Ezpeleta
The 11th IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship that took place in Pattaya City, Thailand, from 28th November to 4th December…
Looking forward to 2021
ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by Jan Fransoo
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
Stay healthy and safe! – an update from the IKF President
ColumnMarch 18, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
As the Novel Coronavirus has been spreading across the globe, the associated disease COVID-19 is taking more and more people…
Entering a New Korfball Decade – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
This January we do not just enter a New Year, we actually enter a new decade. For many companies and other organizations,…
An important year ahead – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2019/by Jan Fransoo
As 2019 commences, it provides us with a good moment to reflect on where we are and what needs to be accomplished to further…
IKF’s presence at SportAccord
ColumnApril 21, 2018/by Jan Fransoo
by Jan Fransoo, IKF President The IKF, along with about 100 other international sports federations and about 2000 delegates…
#TheTeamFiles: England (IKF WKC 2019)
Passion, skill and unity drive England in top six quest England has featured in every IKF World Korfball Championship, playing…
#TheTeamFiles: Portugal (IKF WKC 2019)
Recent triumphs energise Portugal Portugal goes to the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 buoyed up by two recent significant…
#TheTeamFiles: Catalonia (IKF WKC 2019)
After dropping back, Catalonia looks forward Last year at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2018 Catalonia finished…
#TheTeamFiles: South Africa (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Host aims to build on most intense preparation ever South Africa is the only African country to have participated at the…
#TheTeamFiles: Czech Republic (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Czechs strive for a way back to korfball’s highest level The Czech Republic has a special place in international korfball…
IKF Council decides to host 24 teams next year in Taipei: Hungary and Slovakia join earlier qualified teams from Europe
Korfball NewsNovember 27, 2022/by Jan Fransoo
Update 1 December 2022: The dates of the IKF WKC 2023 have been announced. Chinese Taipei Korfball Association and IKF are…
IKF Badge of Honour, Mr. Ruth Kool, passes away at age 83.
Organisational newsNovember 24, 2022/by Geke Maat
The IKF regrets to announce the passing of Mr Ruth Kool, bearer of the IKF Badge of Honour, at age 83 on 27 October 2022.…
IKF Open Call – IKF Beach Korfball Committee Member
Organisational newsNovember 10, 2022/by Geke Maat
The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for the IKF Beach Korfball Committee. The IKF aims to spread…
Seasoned Sport Executives and Elite athletes join IKF’s Olympic Format Taskforce
Korfball NewsJune 8, 2022/by Tilbert La Haye
Following IKF’s Open Call to fill several positions in the newly created Olympic Format Taskforce, the chosen candidates…