IKF Signs MoU with IPDJ to Promote Fair Play Through White Card Initiative

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Portuguese Institute of Sport and Youth (IPDJ) to strengthen the implementation of the White Card initiative in international korfball.

The signing took place during the closing ceremony of the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite event in Lisbon, marking an important step in promoting fair play and positive values in sport.

The agreement was signed by Joana Faria, IKF General Secretary, and Lídia Praça, Member of the Executive Board of IPDJ. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to encourage respect, solidarity, and ethical behaviour both on and off the field.

“The White Card is more than a symbol; it represents a culture of fair play,” said Joana Faria during the ceremony. “Working together with IPDJ, we aim to make these values a defining part of korfball worldwide.”

Earlier this month, IKF announced the introduction of the White Card in international korfball. You can read the full announcement here.

White Card in Action

The Korfball Champions League Satellite also saw the White Card used in competition for the first time. During the match between Club Korfbal Castellbisbal (CAT) and SKK Prievidza Dolphins (SVK).

IKF referee Hilal Karas awarded the White Card to the Prievidza coach, Peter Busik, who quickly assisted an opposing player in need. This moment perfectly captured the spirit of the initiative: recognising acts of sportsmanship and cooperation.

Continuing the Journey

With the MoU now in place, IKF and IPDJ will work together to promote the White Card across international korfball events, ensuring that fair play remains at the heart of the sport.