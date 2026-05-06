IKF to Launch First U19 African Korfball Championship in 2026

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has confirmed the launch of the first-ever U19 African continental championship. The IKF U19 All-Africa Korfball Championship will be held in Blantyre, Malawi in 2026.

The new competition will take place from 18–20 September 2026 alongside the IKF All-Africa Korfball Championship (South), bringing together emerging youth talent and established senior players.

Supporting the Next Generation

Korfball in Africa continues to grow, with more countries becoming active and a strong focus on development through schools and grassroots programmes. Many of these players are under the age of 19, making this new championship a natural next step.

The championship will provide a clear opportunity for young athletes to compete at continental level, while supporting national organisations in building stronger and more structured development pathways towards the senior game.

Building Momentum Across the Continent

Theo van der Linde, responsible for IKF development in Africa, welcomed the introduction of the event:

“We are seeing more activity, more players, and more countries building their programmes across Africa. This championship gives young players a real target and a reason to stay involved in the sport. It’s an important step in turning that growth into something long-term.”

IKF Secretary General, Joana Faria, added:

“This is an exciting moment for korfball in Africa. The progress we are seeing across the continent is very encouraging, and it reflects the consistent work being done to grow the sport at all levels. Theo, together with Jorge Alves chair of the Development and Education Committee, has played an important role in supporting that development. Creating this championship is not only a natural next step, but also an investment in the future of korfball in Africa.”

Looking Ahead

The inaugural IKF U19 All-Africa Korfball Championship will mark a new chapter for korfball in Africa, offering young players their first opportunity to compete for a continental title. It is intended that this event will become a regular fixture on the international korfball calendar in the years to come.

More information on participating teams and the match schedule will be shared in the lead-up to the event. The IKF wishes all participating teams the very best as they prepare for this first edition.

Header photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie